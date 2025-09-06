GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.75.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $581.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.22, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $597.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $193.38 and a one year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.