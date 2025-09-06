Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 663 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Petrus Trust Company LTA trimmed its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Corpay comprises 6.5% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned approximately 0.29% of Corpay worth $69,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Corpay by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Corpay by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Corpay by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CPAY. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.43.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $316.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.02 and a 1 year high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

