MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $55.59 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $55,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after buying an additional 814,713 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,779,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $761.00 price objective (up from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

REGN stock opened at $573.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $562.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.62. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,170.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

