Amundi Has $99.08 Million Stake in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Amundi reduced its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,584,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,324 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.45% of Samsara worth $99,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Samsara by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,163,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 65.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 193,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,529 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 100.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 42.9% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth $210,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.49 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The company had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,072,257.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 597,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,267,374.14. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $149,837.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 358,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,740,905.60. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,910,783 shares of company stock valued at $111,188,818 in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

