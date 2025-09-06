NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,251,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,962 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 79.3% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 510,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,894,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.2% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 286,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Arete Research raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.