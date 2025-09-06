JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 673,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 177,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 326,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $294.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $305.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

