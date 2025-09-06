Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,453,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 770.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 264,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 171,034 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 160,225 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,274,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,171.60. This represents a 21.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $68.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

