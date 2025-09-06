NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 23,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,415,580. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $151.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

