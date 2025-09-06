Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 362 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 69,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $315.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.78 and a 200 day moving average of $374.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.86.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

