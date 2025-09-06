Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $5.26 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,084 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 72.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DINO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.9%

HF Sinclair stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $52.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is -434.78%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

