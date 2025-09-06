Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,119,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,927,000 after buying an additional 772,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after buying an additional 774,664 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after buying an additional 7,339,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,730,000 after buying an additional 833,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.