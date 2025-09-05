Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,520 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after buying an additional 2,070,529 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after buying an additional 1,055,461 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,387,000 after buying an additional 1,041,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,548,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

Shares of ON stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

