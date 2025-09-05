NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,220 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $192,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,990,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 7.7%

BATS QUAL opened at $190.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.64.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

