NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 339,944 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,944 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $54,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,348 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $181,715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,872,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,969.1% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416,156 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 15.5%

Shares of EFG stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.