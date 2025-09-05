NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,894,673,000 after acquiring an additional 602,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,874,900,000 after purchasing an additional 114,278 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 4.7%

NYSE:CRM opened at $244.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.62. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $233.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.34.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,827 shares of company stock worth $16,342,398. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

