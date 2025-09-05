ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.18 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

