EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 471,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $570,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $162,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,718 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $127,097,000 after purchasing an additional 599,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,749,900. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 5.5%

DKS stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

