Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $456.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $446.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.12. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.