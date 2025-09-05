56,048 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CWAN. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $218,960.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 343,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,780.88. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 46,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $944,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at $18,020,739.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.