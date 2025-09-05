NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $42.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 685,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,289 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $42,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,408,000 after acquiring an additional 219,938 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.