Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $132.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

