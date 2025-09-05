Interval Partners LP Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 243.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208,849 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 301,019 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $140.99 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

