U.S. Bancorp $USB Stake Boosted by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,383 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,293 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $64,257,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

