Nightview Capital LLC Makes New $5.69 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Nightview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000. Netflix comprises 3.7% of Nightview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,257.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.80 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,226.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,122.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

