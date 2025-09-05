Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $899,000 Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,503 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 196.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after buying an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,198,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,362,000 after buying an additional 141,069 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,739,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,227,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:APH opened at $112.59 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.