NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,584 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $82,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5%

XOM stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $479.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.