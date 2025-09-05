Ionic Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,078 Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIK. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Viking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIK opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viking from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viking from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

