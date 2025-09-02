Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 23,351 GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 72.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Truist Financial raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

