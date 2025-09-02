Palo Alto Investors LP Purchases Shares of 333,391 Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 333,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Dyne Therapeutics makes up about 0.7% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,130,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 702,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,379,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after purchasing an additional 566,146 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 431.6% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,621,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 187.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,768,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Cox bought 100,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,250.69. This trade represents a 70.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYN opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 16.83, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

