Chiron Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 1.4% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $303.90 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $382.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

