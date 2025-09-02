Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 360.0% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.62.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Duke Energy stock opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

