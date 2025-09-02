Atreides Management LP Acquires 649,253 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 269.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,253 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 2.3% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $77,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.5%

MU opened at $119.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.