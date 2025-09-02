T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Purchased by Promethium Advisors LLC

Promethium Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 28,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 117,227 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

