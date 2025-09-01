Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,890 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Cellebrite DI worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 600.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLBT shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $16.40 on Monday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $113.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cellebrite DI has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

