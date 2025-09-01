PDT Partners LLC Buys 709,699 Shares of Sunrun Inc. $RUN

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 1,019.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,699 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516,793 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 572.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 71,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,198 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Sunrun by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 711,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 151,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $15.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.21. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Sunrun from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sunrun from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $96,217.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 446,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,407.60. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $124,297.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,992. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,360 shares of company stock worth $954,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

