Hhlr Advisors LTD. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Weibo Corporation $WB

Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Weibo by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:WB opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Weibo Corporation has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 21.10%.The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weibo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weibo

Weibo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.