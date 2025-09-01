Hhlr Advisors LTD. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Weibo Corporation $WB

Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Weibo by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weibo Stock Up 2.6%
NASDAQ:WB opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Weibo Corporation has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weibo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
