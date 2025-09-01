PDT Partners LLC Buys 27,436 Shares of Alkermes plc $ALKS

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,436 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Alkermes worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Alkermes by 54.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 54.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Trading Up 0.1%

ALKS opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

