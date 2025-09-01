Metavasi Capital LP Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Talkspace, Inc. $TALK

Metavasi Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,287 shares during the quarter. Talkspace comprises approximately 1.9% of Metavasi Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Metavasi Capital LP’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Talkspace by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,913 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,179,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,155,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 928,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 692,339 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talkspace news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 39,000 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 433,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,190.10. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Talkspace Stock Performance

TALK stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $445.46 million, a P/E ratio of 133.07 and a beta of 1.09. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.08 million. Talkspace had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Talkspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

