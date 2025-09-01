Ballston Spa Bancorp Inc. (BSPA) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on October 1st

Ballston Spa Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Ballston Spa Bancorp stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile
