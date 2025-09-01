Ballston Spa Bancorp Inc. (BSPA) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on October 1st

Ballston Spa Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Ballston Spa Bancorp stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

