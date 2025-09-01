Analysts Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) PT at $142.70

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

