Critical Comparison: Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) and IDT (NYSE:IDT)

Risk & Volatility

IDT has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 7.18, meaning that its stock price is 618% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IDT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 7.85% 26.38% 12.84% Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDT and Metro One Telecommunications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.21 billion 1.34 $64.45 million $3.79 16.89 Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 0.07 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Telecommunications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of IDT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDT beats Metro One Telecommunications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDT

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data. It also offers BOSS Money for international money remittance, and related value and payment transfer services; and Leaf, a digital wallet services which operates money transfer businesses, as well as net2phone, a unified cloud communication services, which includes voice, texting, and chat services to enable smarter business conversations. In addition, the company provides IDT Digital Payments enables businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers to offer prepaid digital offerings including mobile airtime top-up, mobile data bundles, digital gift cards, and prepaid utility payments through its Zendit platform; and BOSS Revolution Calling, which provides international long-distance voice services primarily to immigrant communities in the United States and Canada. Further, it offers IDT Global, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms; and IDT Express, a unique self-serve portal that offers SMBs the power to purchase DIDs, manage IPs, select termination quality, make payments, and other services. The company also provides Awards2Go, a B2B incentive, loyalty, and customer appreciation gift card solution; and IO Security which provides automation to remediation. IDT Corporation was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Metro One Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.