DRW Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

DRW Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $1,766,238,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $944,334,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $897,185,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,294,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,018,000 after acquiring an additional 882,099 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $745.48 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $753.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $716.96 and a 200 day moving average of $623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $225.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

