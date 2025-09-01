Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $283,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total value of $18,491,734.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,311 shares in the company, valued at $52,650,885.78. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $647.09 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $688.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

