Hhlr Advisors LTD. Takes $15.21 Million Position in Yum China $YUMC

Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 292,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,000. Yum China makes up approximately 0.4% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $3,592,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Yum China by 12.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,850,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. Yum China has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

