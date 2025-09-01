Hhlr Advisors LTD. Acquires New Position in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 457,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000. Maze Therapeutics makes up about 0.1% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned about 1.04% of Maze Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $190,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MAZE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Maze Therapeutics stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

