2,242 Shares in Southern Company (The) $SO Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Southern Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $92.34 on Monday. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

