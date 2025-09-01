Reviewing Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Healthcare Realty Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $1.27 billion 4.82 -$654.48 million ($1.15) -15.13 Brandywine Realty Trust $495.77 million 1.49 -$195.91 million ($1.88) -2.27

Brandywine Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust -32.95% -7.70% -3.78% Brandywine Realty Trust -65.33% -32.12% -9.31%

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

