Xponential Fitness, Inc. $XPOF Stock Position Boosted by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,655,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,631 shares during the quarter. Xponential Fitness makes up approximately 10.3% of MSD Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,024 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 169,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 98,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPOF opened at $8.40 on Monday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $409.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

XPOF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

In other news, Director Bruce N. Haase acquired 70,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $536,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 95,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,836.79. This trade represents a 269.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

