Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Position Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ISRG opened at $473.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,624 shares of company stock worth $7,778,924 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

