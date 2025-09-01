VR Advisory Services Ltd Boosts Stock Position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR $HEPS

VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) by 352.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,413,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,667,225 shares during the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading comprises approximately 9.3% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. VR Advisory Services Ltd owned approximately 3.86% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading worth $35,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,533,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.
D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Stock Performance
Shares of HEPS opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $887.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.05.
D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
